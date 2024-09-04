Slow Horses season 4 star on River Cartwright premiere twist

Following the events of the Slow Horses season 4 premiere today, we absolutely understand if your jaw is on the floor. How did the show pull off that epic River Cartwright twist?

Honestly, we do think that they could have paid things off even better in the event that Apple TV+ didn’t spoil that River was still alive by putting that scene of him on the bicycle in the trailer. Nonetheless, we are more excited than ever for what lies ahead now, mostly due to the fact that he has taken off to France, presumably to get more information about the man he shot. Is River really the sort of guy you want off investigating some of this? we would argue, at least for now, that the answer here is no.

Speaking to The Wrap, here is what Saskia Reeves (who plays Catherine Standish) had to say about the surprise reveal that River was still around, and whether audiences would be shocked:

I hope so, because that’s part of the fun. Who knows what is happening with the chaos of it? I use that word a lot and it’s a really good word to explain the world we’re in. We don’t really know what’s coming down the line or what’s going to happen next.

Now, the big question that we have to wonder here is rather simple: How many other people in Slough House are aware of River’s mission? Well, we wouldn’t be shocked if he got some information from David and then went rogue … which is problematic and then some.

As for Standish, is there going to be a way to return to Slough House? We sure hope so…

What did you think about the huge twist at the heart of the Slow Horses season 4 premiere?

