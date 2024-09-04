The Bachelorette finale: Are Jenn Tran, Devin still together?

We knew at one point in The Bachelorette finale that we were moving towards Devin being Jenn Tran’s final rose. However, we’ve also seen over the years plenty of examples of the final couple not lasting for a significant period of time.

Of course, with a show like this you always hope for the best, but there is a pretty huge difference between dating on the show and trying to make it work in real life. There are SO many obstacles, and that’s without getting into the whole “unprecedented” thing that has been teased on this show already time and time again.

Well, here is what we can say now: Jenn and Devin are not engaged. She was crying on the show not too long into the After the Final Rose show. What happened? In her mind, Devin started to pull away and a lot of the promises he made started to fall apart. He got defensive when he came out for the interview with Jesse Palmer, but he really did not have great explanations for much of anything. He claimed that he “fell short” when it comes to living up to the expectations of being with her.

Really, Devin said a whole lot of nothing through a lot of this — and this is precisely where things went. He’s entitled to move on and live his life, but why come on this show unless you are ready for what it means?

What more can be said here?

Well, for starters, the decision to include the proposal after hearing about the breakup had to be one of the worst ones we’ve seen the show make in quite some time. Who thought that this would be a good idea?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

