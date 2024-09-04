Sunny season 1 finale cliffhanger: Is Mixxy a traitor?

We knew entering the Sunny season 1 finale on Apple TV+ that there was going to be some sort of major cliffhanger. However, was this what we thought we were going to get? Hardly.

After all, we will go ahead and admit that we have been a Mixxy defender for most of the series, largely because it was so easy to assume that for the most part, she was an easy person to suspect. Couldn’t Suzie have one good, trustworthy friend in this world? For a certain part of the season and the finale, it felt like she had it here.

Then, the twist happened in the closing minutes. For a brief moment, it appeared as though Mixxy was actually going to drive off Sunny to where some of the bad code could be extracted from her system — and with that, she would be able to retain her memories and actually be the friend to Suzie that she was designed to be. This was before, however, it was revealed that Mixxy was actually riding in league with the bad guys, as revealed in the final minutes.

Now, here is where things get complicated. How long was Mixxy working with the Yakuza? Was it for the entirety of the season? You can argue that she was planted at the bar knowing that this is a spot that Suzie and Masa frequented in the past; meanwhile, her getting lost in the woods may have been just that, and it also explained why the Yakuza didn’t hurt her when they were outside of her job.

Meanwhile, it is still not 100% revealed what has actually happened to Masa. While it is nice to see Suzie and her son Zen together in the finale, does anyone else wish we had a little more in the way of answers?

