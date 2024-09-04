The Boys season 5 premiere date: September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear more about The Boys season 5 between now and the end of this particular month?

Of course, it goes without saying here that we’d like more of the Prime Video series ASAP, especially given the way that season 4 concluded. Homelander and Vought can now deputize superheroes to perhaps take out Starlighters and reinforce a new-world order. Meanwhile, the bulk of The Boys themselves are now in some sort of totally-awful position. Sure, Annie is still out there, but how much can she do on her own?

Unfortunately, it is quite clear that we are going to be waiting a while in order to get a clear answer to this. Production on the fifth and final season has not even started yet, and all indications at present seem to suggest that we’re going to be waiting until 2026 to get the show back. Cameras could get rolling later this year but the series takes a long time to shoot, and then also a lot of time after the fact for visual effects.

If there is any sort of silver lining we can offer in the interim here, it is that there is another season of Gen V to tide you over, and that show is currently deep in production. It’s already been confirmed that Chace Crawford will be bringing The Deep over to Godolkin for season 2 in some capacity; meanwhile, there could also be some other cameos!

Beyond all of this, remember as well that there’s another show on the way in Vought Rising, one that is going to feature Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy alongside Aya Cash as Stormfront. This is an origin story of sorts, and of course it is going to be pretty darn insane.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

