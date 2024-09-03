Dancing with the Stars 33: Ezra Sosa promoted to pro

Dancing with the Stars 33 may not have a full cast as of yet, but we do still have good news to share when it comes to Ezra Sosa. After appearing on the ballroom competition in the past, he’s now poised to be a full-time pro!

In a new interview with GLAAD, Sosa confirmed the news, saying that it “hasn’t hit me yet … When I got the call, I honestly was in a state of shock.”

Sosa went on to say that being a part of the Dancing with the Stars world was instrumental to helping him be out and proud:

“When I first joined the show, it was the first time I was in an environment where I truly felt accepted … That has a huge sense of me becoming the person I am today.”

Who will he be paired with?

Well, that is the only mystery that remains right now, but the good news is that we’re going to be learning about that in the relatively near future! The plan appears to be to have a larger announcement of at least the cast tomorrow, and there are already a ton of rumors out there. With Ezra being a new pro, our hope is that he gets paired with someone who is young, enthusiastic, and eager to learn — basically, someone who will allow him to actually have some staying power in the competition. It’s really sad when someone new joins the show and ends up being eliminated almost right away.

Dancing with the Stars 33 is going to be premiering on ABC come Tuesday, September 17 — hopefully, the cast does end up having some notable names and is not just a sea of celebrities no one is that familiar with.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

