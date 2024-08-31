Dancing with the Stars 33: Is Anna Delvey in the cast?

The latest Dancing with the Stars rumor has officially hit the web, and this one may certainly draw a reaction.

As first reported by Page Six, Anna Delvey is currently poised to be a part of the ballroom competition show, which means that this season the producers are once again leaning into controversy. Delvey, for those unaware, is the inspiring behind Netflix’s Inventing Anna, and in real life was arrested in 2019 for posing a German heiress in an elaborate scheme to acquire money. She has been on house arrest for over a year, but terms were recently relaxed. More than likely, she has received permission to appear on the show.

Why cast someone so infamous? A lot of it may be tied to the public’s fascinating with true-crime stories, and then also the success of the aforementioned Netflix series. Delvey will get people talking, but is anyone going to root for her? That’s the part of this that is tricky, given that you do need support from the public to make it through various rounds of the competition … and we’re just not sure that it is really going to be there in this particular instance.

The entire Dancing with the Stars cast is going to be confirmed on September 4. For the time being, it is worth noting that the only person officially confirmed to be a part of the series is Olympian and “pommel horse guy” Stephen Nedoroscik, who was revealed on Good Morning America not too long after the end of the games in Paris. We imagine that there will be a mixture of athletes, performers, reality stars, and also apparently a notorious figure like Delvey, who will apparently get a chance to further tell her story on this show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

