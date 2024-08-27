Dancing with the Stars 33: Joey Graziadei, Eric Roberts ‘in talks’

A couple of new Dancing with the Stars 33 casting rumors have dropped, though the names involved here should not be that much of a surprise.

First and foremost, let’s start here with Joey Graziadei. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former Bachelor is in talks to be a part of the show and honestly, this one feels like a foregone conclusion. Remember here that Joey was one of the most popular male leads to be on the show in the past decade, and he’s certainly one of the few to end his season with an approval rating about as high as when he started. He and Kelsey Anderson seem to still be going strong and while we know doing this show can be a ton of work, at least they’ve had some time to be a couple out in public before taking part in the show. We do tend to think that’s important.

Meanwhile, the other apparent name in discussions is Eric Roberts, and that feels right on its own for a multitude of reasons. For starters, this is another super-familiar face to a ton of people out there, and they always do like to cast an acting icon or two. It also of course helps that Eric comes from a famous family, and we’re sure that the producers would love nothing more than to get some of those people in the ballroom at some point.

All early indications are that the full Dancing with the Stars season 33 cast will be revealed next week, and we do expect a combination of reality stars, performers, athletes, and a few various wildcards will end up being a part of it.

