Dancing with the Stars 33: Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik joins

The first cast member of Dancing with the Stars season 33 has been named, and our early predictions were correct — Stephen Nedoroscik is on board!

Today on Good Morning America the Olympian bronze-medal gymnast, who has been affectionally called “Pommel Horse Guy” online, is the first male gymnast to ever compete in the ballroom competition. The producers have brought on a number of female gymnasts over the years including Simone Biles as well as Suni Lee; it felt like the perfect time to bring someone like Stephen on the show as well. He seems enthusiastic and happy to be there — and also eager to incorporate a few of his own signature moves into the competition.

Of course, the question now becomes who he is going to be paired with — is there someone who would be a perfect fit? Because Stephen is on the shorter side compared to guys in past seasons, our feeling is that Witney Carson could be a good match for him. If not her, do you go in the direction of Rylee Arnold? After being paired with Harry Jowsey last season, you could easily argue that she deserves the chance to work with someone who is far more capable of taking on some complicated choreography.

Personally, we would be shocked if Stephen is the only Olympian who is a part of the show this season. We would argue that Sha’Carri Richardson had to at least be considered given her status as a big name and a successful track-and-field star. Meanwhile, do you try to go after one of the most decorated Olympians of all time in Katie Ledecki? There’s a chance that there could even be another gymnast, given that Jordan Chiles is both extremely memorable and has a pretty important story to tell after what happened to her bronze medal.

The rest of the cast will be revealed soon — stay tuned!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

