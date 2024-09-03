Call the Midwife season 14 premiere date: September update

With us now into the start of September, is there a chance that news on Call the Midwife season 14 is right around the corner? At the very least, you can start to make a case that this is possible. After all, filming has been going on for a long time within the UK, and we’re sure that almost everyone out there is eager to get a better sense of what’s happening next at Nonnatus House.

The good news? Helen George is still going to be around as Trixie, which is great given the end of season 13 left a lot of questions about her future. (Unfortunately, everything about Olly Rix as Matthew is still somewhat up in the air.) Meanwhile, there is also going to be a Christmas Special again, so that is not something that you have to wonder about.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s talk more about season 14 proper, shall we? There is no formal premiere date at present, but we don’t anticipate that there are going to be any huge changes. At the moment, we tend to think that we’re going to see the show back again in January in the UK and then March / April on PBS here in America. Call the Midwife is a model of consistency and at this point, we honestly have a hard time thinking that we are going to suddenly see something different. Why would that happen?

The same consistency here can almost certainly be applied to the story. After all, we are anticipating that there’s going to be a lot of heartfelt moments as we go through a year in the life for some of these characters in Poplar. We don’t expect a formal date announced in September but hopefully, more will be revealed later in the fall.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

