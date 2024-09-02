Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2 video: Meet Vince

As you prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2 on Hulu this weekend, why not see a new face now in action?

If you head over to the Radio Times now, you can see a new sneak peek from the upcoming episode, one that allows us a chance to meet none other than Richard Kind’s character of Vince Fish. This is a guy who has antibiotic-resistant pink eye, which is one of the reasons why he is wearing an eye patch. He is a resident over at the West Tower of the Arconia, which makes him a key part of the upcoming storyline this season. Remember that someone had to have shot at Sazz from that area, but was it him? Was it from his building?

Well, within this preview Mabel and Oliver manage to convince Fish to let them into his apartment so that they can look around, seemingly as scouting for the upcoming film. He clearly moves Hollywood and the world of big-name stars, and does seem eager to help.

In general, Vince comes across as tender and oddly sweet in this preview … but is there a darker side to him as well? We’re sure that the producers would love nothing more than have him be a suspect, especially since Richard Kind is the sort of actor perfect for this sort of role. We know that he can come across as really warmhearted, but also villainous at the same time. We saw a good example of that with Evil not too long in the past.

