Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 6: Is Lucian dead?

Following the events of Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 6, we don’t blame anyone out there who has their jaw on the floor. This is, by far, one of the most shocking endings of the series, and maybe one of the most shocking TV moments of the year.

After all, wasn’t Lucian the sort of character destined to have a far larger story? So much was spelled out over the course of time, especially for the character and his relationship with Constance. We do recognize that while this show has some lighthearted moments, it also does have death and devastation. We have seen it before and yet, here is where we see it again.

Lucian was shot by Danioni’s gun as he ran towards Bella. Meanwhile, he died just as Constance turned up. There were tears aplenty, and the gunshot happened amidst what was an absolute fracas with a lot of absolutely insane moments from start to finish. Oh, and did we mention that Lucian and Constance were planning to run away before all this happened?

You can say on the surface that this is just a move designed to conclude the season in a shocking manner; however, at the same time you can also argue that this is a pretty great way to dare a lot of higher-ups to give them another season. We certainly would like for there to be more of the show but of course, none of that is guaranteed.

The biggest appeal for it now is rather simple: Us waiting to see what the long-term fallout of this is going to be, and how a lot of characters move forward.

Is Oliver Dench leaving the series?

It feels that way, but it is hardly fair to call this “leaving” giving that there is nothing more confirmed as of yet. One step at a time…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Hotel Portofino now, including the season 4 odds

What did you think about the events of Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 6?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







