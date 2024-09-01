Hotel Portofino season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the big season 3 finale at PBS, what are the chances that you see a Hotel Portofino season 4 down the road?

If you are reading this article, we probably don’t have to tell you that there is a legitimate demand to see more of the period drama on the air. This is a show that may not get a lot of mainstream attention and yet, it routinely brings a lot to the table. The stories are immersive, heartfelt, and you get a little bit of everything from comedy to drama to romance. In a lot of ways, you can argue that this is a perfect encapsulation of almost everything that this network routinely brings to the table.

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news does come into play here, as there is no news confirming that a fourth season is going to be happening as of yet. We remain hopeful that there’s going to be more of the show but, at the same time, we can’t say that it’s a sure thing. It really comes down to total viewership, plus the availability of a lot of the people involved here.

If there is a reason for hope here, it is that a show like Hotel Portofino does not take a full year to make; there is plenty of time for the cast to do this and then also bounce over to a lot of other projects at the same time. It certainly also feels like there is a much larger ceiling here in terms of commercial success that the show could eventually reach. Sure, you could argue almost the same for just about every other British drama out there, but does that really change anything? We don’t think so, especially since PBS has to be ambitious about a lot of what they have, especially when it comes to quality.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Hotel Portofino season 4, provided it happens?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







