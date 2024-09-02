SEAL Team season 7 episode 6: Drew’s future with the team

As we prepare to see SEAL Team season 7 episode 6 on Paramount+ next week, it feels as though we are entering a new era.

After all, consider what we ended up seeing over the course of yesterday’s new episode! It turns out that he has an extremely tragic past due to a lot of Echo Team being killed; he is living his life in a way now where he suspects something terrible is going to come around the corner. He fears for the worst with Bravo and in a way, it is easier to never open up.

So following these revelations, what more can you expect from this character? While Beau Knapp cannot give everything away to TV Insider, he nonetheless does a good job of setting the stage:

I can’t give away too much, but I think it’s like … if he feels himself getting closer to anybody or vulnerable or any sort of connection, it triggers him to go, I need to destroy everything. I need to push. I need to burn every house down every bridge. Because building connections and building that trust and caring for these people just sets up the opportunity to be hurt again, to lose people again, and I don’t think that Drew thinks that he can handle that loss again. I think it’s questionable where he doesn’t know if he could suffer through that again. And so yeah, I think it’s a time where he definitely opens up and he shows his true colors and that he’s the same as Jason and Sonny and all these people. He’s scared but he’s strong-willed and brave and all these things, but I think that’s going to go through the season where the more he connects, the more he’s got to equally push back, and then hopefully, he figures it out by the end and everyone’s friends.

Ultimately, this is an emotional journey, and we do tend to think it is going to get more and more so through the rest of the season. How else can you really look at things at this point? Every character, in one way or another, has to face a reckoning; Drew’s may just be a little different than the others since he may still have a career when it comes to operating.

What do you think we could end up seeing over SEAL Team season 7 episode 6?

Have any bold predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

