SEAL Team season 7 episode 6: Is Jason gone from Bravo?

Next week on SEAL Team season 7 episode 6, you are going to see another perilous mission featuring Bravo Team — and yes, it will be complicated.

After all, is there a chance that Jason Hayes is actually gone for good here from the team? Well, it does feel like that is an easy argument to throw out there. After all, he departed the team mid-mission for what was actually a pretty worthy reason, as he wanted to be there for his son following his injury. This may represent an important turning point for the character moving forward, who has been there for his unit almost the entirety of his adult life. He could be trying to figure out what he wants his life to be now, and it’s going to be great to see how he does that through the rest of the season.

Do we recognize that there’s a chance Jason does not make it out of this season alive? Absolutely, especially with the way that David Boreanaz is teasing the remainder of the story. Yet, at the same time we’re going to continue to have some hope.

Below, you can check out the full SEAL Team season 7 episode 6 synopsis below with other insight on what all is to come:

BRAVO’s next mission is in Cambodia and they’re without their leaders, as Jason is home with his son and Ray is pulled into diplomatic negotiations.

Obviously, this entire story is going to be a huge test for Bravo, but it may be absolutely needed at this time. After all, the goal may be actively seeing who is prepared for a new era of the team given that Jason and Ray both are not going to be around forever. In some way, everyone is going to have to evolve.

