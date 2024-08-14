SEAL Team season 7: David Boreanaz on Jason’s closure

Throughout the promotional tour so far for SEAL Team season 7, David Boreanaz has made one thing clear: This was going to be the end for him. Even if Paramount+ had renewed the show for another chapter, he was not going to continue as Jason Hayes. This is when he felt like he’d told all the story that he needed to tell; not only that, but his body was struggling with the physical challenges that came with playing this part.

So how will the arc end? This is still something that is somewhat of a mystery, but the actor / executive producer was very-much aware that he did not want to play the character on the sidelines, and not actively involved in various conflicts.

In a new interview with TV Insider, Boreanaz indicates further what was the most important to him throughout this final season:

“…We looked at Jason’s character as far as being a little bit on the outside. We examined that one season where he was kind of sidelined and he was operating from command with everyone else and it doesn’t fit his character. It’s not in me to put that uniform on and be on the sidelines. And I knew early on when we did that specifically, this is not something I want to continue with, with a character like this being the sidelines. It’s not his personality, it’s not his drive. And I think the way this goes out is a testimony to how true we wanted to shoot this series and actively thinking this could be the one bullet that ends it forever for him.”

We don’t necessarily think that Jason’s story has to end with his death; however, it does feel like there’s a sense of peace that could come at the end of this show that he exclusively does not want to mess with.

