SEAL Team season 7 episode 3 preview: Jason’s inner turmoil

As we get ourselves prepared for SEAL Team season 7 episode 3 on Paramount+ next week, a different sort of struggle could await Jason Hayes. We’ve seen him deal with a lot of problems over the years, but the ones coming up could have to do with what lies within just as much as some external force.

After all, at the end of episode 2 he expressed some concern to Mandy that getting out into the field made him feel like he could never really be someone who could fully escape what he’s gone through or what he does when he operates. He has never really been able to find that balance between work and his everyday life, and this may be what defines a lot of his final-season story arc at this point.

Think about it like this: David Boreanaz’s character has spent almost the entirety of his adult life sacrificing his mind and body for the sake of his country, and it is most of what he knows. He’s also been dealing with the traumatic brain injury. He’s nearing the end of his military career, and how does he come to terms with that? It’s something that several characters this season are going to be battling, as Ray is also looking towards the end of the road. There are younger SEALs the crew will be trying to help through the rest of the season, but also personal goals that Bravo will be trying to reach.

There are no specific details out there yet about episode 3, but note that moving forward, the plan is for there to be a new episode every single week. The two-episode premiere was mostly designed as a way to get the season off on the right foot. Things are going to slow down to a certain extent moving forward.

