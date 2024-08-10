SEAL Team season 7: David Boreanaz talks physical strain

At this point leading up to the SEAL Team season 7 premiere, we tend to think that one thing is pretty common knowledge: Even before this was revealed as the final season, David Boreanaz was planning to leave. It wasn’t because he was desperate to say goodbye to Jason Hayes or this world; rather, it was because the physical strain of playing the part had already caught up to him!

We had know that there were significant challenges that came with playing an operator like this; however, we never quite knew the extent! That is before we heard the actor and executive producer speak on it more.

In a new interview with People Magazine, the 55-year old details exactly what he has been working through while playing this character, and how he just knew that it was time to move forward:

“My body just can’t do it anymore … You learn from the SEALs how to push through pain — I’m talking guys who have had their arm blown off and are cracking jokes because that’s how they deal with it. It’s very intense … I take good care of myself, but it gets to a point where your body’s not moving like it used to… I think I’ve had four MRIs in the past four months, for my knees, hips, shoulders. It’s been quite a journey.”

We certainly think that we will be seeing a lot more of David on television after this show but still, it feels like some of his next roles will be a little less physical — and personally, we’re fine with that. It is always fun to see actors mix it up here and there, and we do think that it would be interesting to see him in a gig that is a little more quiet and less action-oriented.

With that being said, we are still rooting for the final season of SEAL Team to be stuffed full of great action sequences. How can we not?

Related – Learn more of what is ahead on the SEAL Team season 7 premiere right now

What are you most hoping to see from David Boreanaz moving into SEAL Team season 7?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







