SEAL Team season 7 premiere spoilers: ‘Chaos in the Calm’

In just a matter of days you are going to see the SEAL Team season 7 premiere over at Paramount+ — are you ready? It has been a long time coming to get to this final season, and it feels obvious at this point we are going to have something that is emotional … but also still action-packed.

Of course, one of the best things about this series is that sometimes, you can see some surprises come out of fairly unexpected places — and this does bring us to the first episode titled “Chaos in the Calm.” Just seeing that alone may be enough to make you think that right when everything feels normal for Jason Hayes and the rest of the team, it will turn out to not be the case.

To better set the stage here for what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the SEAL Team season 7 premiere synopsis:

After taking a stand against Command for better warfighter health, BRAVO is forced to the sidelines and eventually sent to Sweden on an underwhelming assignment; Lieutenant Davis is picked by Admiral Rivas to lead a new spec ops initiative.

No matter what happens within this episode, let’s just say that we’re glad to see that Bravo is at least still going to be together to some extent. After all, we were concerned going into this season that the unit was going to be disbanded altogether.

Just know this: Even if the team is sent to Sweden at the start of the season, that does not mean that this is where they will end up. There are a ton of different directions the story can take, and you just have to be prepared for all of that and then some. With this being the final chapter, all bets are off.

