Yellowjackets season 1 coming to Netflix in October

Just in case you have not had an opportunity to dive into the world of Yellowjackets so far, we do have some great news in this piece.

Today, the folks at Netflix confirmed that on October 1, you are going to have a chance to see the full first season of the Showtime hit. This means an opportunity to dive into the wilderness, speculate about the Antler Queen, and enjoy the crazy survival horror that comes with this show. The first season is something special, and we tend to think that people who check it out will be hooked almost immediately.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So why release the first season next month on the streaming service? If you are Showtime / Paramount+, this move is a strategic one to get people excited enough to come, subscribe, and then watch season 2. It is a similar strategy to what they did recently with Evil, which generated huge numbers when its first few seasons were made available.

For those who are currently unaware, Yellowjackets is currently in production of its third season in British Columbia, and it remains our hope that you will have a chance to check it out within the first half of next year. There is also a “bonus” episode that was shot back during season 2 and yet, nobody has specified when you are going to see it. Showtime could either air it as a standalone thing this fall, or wait and tack it onto the rest of season 3. A lot of it will come down to flow with the rest of the story, and that is a really tough thing to predict here in advance.

Related – Be sure to see some casting news for Yellowjackets season 3 — a Community alum is coming on board!

What do you think about Yellowjackets season 1 being made available on Showtime on October 1?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead very soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







