Yellowjackets season 3: Joel McHale responds to casting

In the event you did not hear the news was for whatever reason, Yellowjackets season 3 has managed to secure another big name in Joel McHale! The Community alum has shown more and more as of late that he has some dramatic chops, with a great example of that being The Bear. Sure, the show is technically a comedy, but it certainly does not feel that way a lot of the time.

The thing that is rather frustrating still here is having to wait and see what role Joel is actually playing. The fact that Showtime is not announcing it makes us think that there’s a reason for it … but what could that reason be?

Well, what is Joel himself having to say about the gig? Let’s just say that he is responding to the gig with plenty of humor. In a post on Instagram, here is what he had to say:

I’m very excited to be a part of this light romantic comedy series.

So … yeah, it is pretty clear to us that this is going to be a part that allows for a lot of dark stuff. This is a show, after all, where people are literally eating each other. We wonder if he could be someone who was out in the wilderness, but we actually think it would be just as interesting in the event that we see him as someone in the present who has a connection to one of the surviving members of the team.

Remember that unfortunately, we could be waiting as late as next year to see the show arrive on Showtime. It would be great to see it earlier … but the network has already indicated that this is not happening.

What do you want to see from Joel McHale moving into Yellowjackets season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

