Slow Horses season 4: Is Sid Baker still alive?

As we prepare for Slow Horses season 4 in a few days, why not discuss some characters who could still be somehow out there?

We know that in a way, it may sound rather strange to frame a story about someone who could be alive, mostly due to the fact that this show is rather known for killing off its main characters! Yet, Sid Baker is a curious case study of someone who may or may not be gone for good. (Note: There are some book spoilers ahead.)

If you go back to season 1, there is something rather curious about how Sid’s death was handled. Diana Taverner reported that the agent died within the hospital; however, her death was never witnessed on-screen. Meanwhile, all evidence of her seems to be wiped away. She was regarded as one of the few competent agents within Slough House, and it was revealed prior to her being shot that she was there mostly to keep watch on River Cartwright.

So will she eventually return?

Well, the answer to this is quite complicated. We don’t expect to see Sid back in Slow Horses season 4, but if the series gets to a season 7, this would correspond with the book in which she eventually turns back up. We don’t want to spoil too much more than that, especially since there is no guarantee that the show is going to follow the same path that we see in the source material.

Beyond just the creative decisions that executive producer Will Smith takes on, another question here revolves around Olivia Cooke’s availability. After all, remember for a moment here that she is one of the leading stars of House of the Dragon on HBO, and we do tend to think that this is going to be top priority for her.

