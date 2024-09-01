Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 9/1?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? We probably don’t have to tell you this, but there are more reasons for hype than ever!

After all, think about the past few days for a moment. There have been discussions about a season 6 renewal with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, and there have also been some new previews and teasers released courtesy of the powers-that-be. There is more to be excited about than perhaps ever before, and this is without even mentioning the aforementioned spin-off The Madison.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share the rather unfortunate reminder that there is no new episode of the air tonight. If you want that, you’re going to be waiting until November 10 in order to see it. Within the next few weeks, we do think that there are going to be opportunities to hear a whole lot more about what’s coming at the ranch, whether it be new struggles or also beautiful reminders of why you love the show so much.

One thing that will likely be kept secret

We don’t have to make this rather complicated: We would not be surprised if Paramount keeps the finer details about John Dutton’s status a secret until Yellowstone returns. There is, after all, almost no reason for them to share anything before then. Why in the world would they? The most important thing to remember here is that it is hard to imagine Kevin Costner’s character surviving, mostly because the show would then have to figure out a way to justify his absence … and that is going to be a really hard thing to do when you remember that he is one of the most important and magnetic people in this world.

