Evil season 5: Stephen King lobbies for more

We’ve known for a while that Stephen King is a fan of Evil over on Paramount+ — and now, he’s joining the campaign to get more of it!

In a new post on Twitter this weekend, the masterful horror author posted a succinct but pretty meaningful message to everyone who will hear: “Dear Paramount+: More EVIL, please.” Star Katja Herbers was quick to respond to this with a message of her own: “From the bottom of our Evil hearts, thank you!!!”

So is this the sort of comment that Paramount will pay attention to? Obviously, this is something that we’d love to see and we know that we are not alone in that. However, at the same exact time there are a lot of variables that this company, plus also Netflix and/or other potential suitors, will need to consider. A big one is budget, given that we are at a point where companies are desperate to cut costs left and right. While Evil may not be as pricey as a House of the Dragon or a Stranger Things, this is still a scripted drama with demons and a fairly large number of regular and recurring cast members. Revivals don’t come cheap.

If there does continue to be viewership here, though, we do think there will be discussions over the future. It is hard to imagine a world where this is not the case, especially since it is really tough in the year of 2024 to have a brand-new show come out and find an audience. That is especially true for one that is a relatively near concept, and not something that is based on established material.

There is no specific timetable on when another season has to happen; yet, at the same time, we hope that something will be revealed in the next few months.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

