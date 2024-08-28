Evil season 5: Will Stephen King support help save show?

We are still only a matter of days removed from the Evil series finale, and of course the hunger for a season 5 is very much out there!

At the moment, we are still in a situation here where almost anything could happen when it comes to the Katja Herbers – Mike Colter show. While Paramount+ canceled the series after the fourth season, there are still some loose ends left intentionally open. Also, the show is still performing rather well, especially after it debuted on Netflix with some earlier episodes.

Now, it is also clear that Evil does have a famous fan who loves watching it in none other than Stephen King! In a new interview with PBS News, the author indicated what he loved so much about the show. This led to Herbers quote-tweeting the message asking if someone will pick them up now.

We do think that there should be interested parties in doing more Evil, with Netflix being among them. Also, we tend to think that Paramount should reconsider — we just know that with the latter streaming service in particular, this is a strange time for them given the fact that it is in the midst of a potential sale. The current business economy is of course one reason for the cancellation, with another being bad timing.

How long could a revival / renewal take?

Well, let’s just indicate that we could be waiting a long time. There is no clear timeline at the moment, mostly because even years down the road, you could do something so long as the cast and producers are eager and available. It really just comes down to finding the right home and then planning things forward from there.

Related – Get some more news now following the Evil season 4, including other details on the finale

Do you think there’s a good chance we will see an Evil season 5 happen somewhere?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







