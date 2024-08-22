Evil series finale: EP on that Timothy reveal, season 5

Did anyone else think that the Evil series finale was more of a setup for a possible season 5 than anything else? The unfortunate shame here is obviously, not knowing whether or not that season is ever going to happen! There has not been much in the way of evidence that serious talks are ongoing, even though the show is performing really well on streaming, especially since coming over to Netflix.

If this is the end, we do think that there is a big question to ask in regards to Timothy — is he still 100% the Antichrist? Did the baptism from earlier this season really mean anything? Honestly, what’s interesting about this is that it is intentionally up for interpretation. Even between co-showrunners Robert and Michelle King, there seems to be somewhat of a divide.

Speaking to TV Guide, Michelle does her best to lay out a more positive interpretation of that ending for Kristen, one that does still suggest that there is a lot of good in Timothy and he may not turn out to be wicked:

… I would argue Leland doesn’t necessarily win, because Sheryl had that baby baptized. Yes, you see, perhaps, flashes of the demonic, but like a medication that has treated most of the symptoms, most of the time, that baby is pretty angelic.

Meanwhile, Robert indicated that there were two stories that he and Michelle had wanted to integrate more into a potential fifth season, which we saw in a more abbreviated way in the final episodes of season 4:

…There were two threads we were going to weave throughout the fifth season. One was the doppelgängers themselves. They were going to be characters that we would follow, of course played by our same cast, and you would find that these other people were impacting each other’s stories magically, or even less magically, and [you would be] worried about that moment where they might meet. The other one was the courtroom, which we wanted to satirize with the work we’ve done on Good Wife and Good Fight — seeing that it’s demonic too, that the judges are demonic, because it seems like justice has been corrupted recently.

What did you think about the Evil series finale reveal when it came to Timothy?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

