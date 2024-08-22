Evil series finale: EP explains Kristen, David in Rome

After the events of the Evil series finale on Paramount+ this week, there is so much that can be discussed. It’s hard to know where to start!

For us, though, the most intriguing part of the finale was seeing Kristen and David continue to work together — albeit in Rome now rather than New York. In a way, their program can continue; meanwhile, their relationship remains ambiguous. David is still with the church and by virtue of that, they cannot be together romantically.

Is this still complicated, though? Without question. Speaking to TV Insider after the finale, here is what executive producer Robert King described what into the decision to ship off Katja Herbers and Mike Colter’s characters overseas:

Definitely the writers’ room, but also you got a sense from the audience even if they don’t end up sleeping with each other, there was a sadness about this thing just breaking apart. You just want hope. I do think having them even in the same proximity—first of all, they’re charming and there’s so much chemistry between Mike and Katja. It was hard to think of this scene where they were all in separate worlds, so we wanted them together. We also wanted this pretty picture of the girls in these lovely Dan Lawson school outfits for Rome and Katja in the most beautiful dress ever, thinking, oh, this is the happy ending we want, and they’re going to kick their heels and go off in the sunset and then seeing, no, this child is probably the Antichrist and Kristen’s going to cover for him.

The Timothy part of it does leave some ambiguity there, but also keeps the door open to some extent for the future. Also, Leland is still alive! We do think there are more possibilities still out there for this show; we just have to wait and see if any of them ever materialize.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

