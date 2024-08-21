Evil season 5: Could a revival still happen at Paramount+, Netflix?

Given that the “series finale” for Evil is coming in just a mere matter of hours, isn’t this the best time to look at the show’s season 5 chances?

Before we dive too deep into anything more here, let’s just start here with a reminder that everyone involved seems to be interested in coming back. This is a possible revival that the cast and crew is fighting for. Since the series was first canceled earlier this year it has blown up on Netflix — leading some to want it to move there. You could also argue that Paramount+ may reconsider its position as well.

So why was the show canceled in the first place? It’s a complicated question to answer, but you have to consider economics a huge part of it. This is a series that comes with a lofty price tag; sure, it may not be a House of the Dragon or a Stranger Things, but it is a scripted drama series where demons often play a part in the story. Meanwhile, its current streaming service has been in the weeds of a possible sale for quite some time, complicating matters further.

The biggest thing that we would note at this point is pretty darn simple: There are still some opportunities to bring the show back. Nothing has been ruled out. So long as the cast and producers are still eager and available to make more, it can still happen. Obviously, it is easier if something comes together in a short period of time, but it would be silly to claim that there is a specific timetable on this when there is not. We just think that if you are Netflix in particular, shouldn’t you at least make a phone call or two?

