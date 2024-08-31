Dancing with the Stars 33: The Parvati Shallow rumors

Is Parvati Shallow really going to be a part of Dancing with the Stars season 33? This rumor has been out there for quite some time.

Where did this begin? Well, if you go all the way back to the spring, the Survivor legend noted that she would love to do while doing press for The Traitors. Since that time her name has circulated in interviews aplenty. We are in an era now where reality-competition stars are being used more and more on other shows, and that is the biggest case to be made for her. Also, given her yoga and athletic background, you can make a case that she would actually do rather well!

So while this rumor is enticing, here is a reminder that it is, in fact, just a rumor, and there is hardly anything close to confirmed about this at the moment. There are, in particular, two questions to wonder about.

1. Is Dancing with the Stars really going to be that interested in a contestant best known for her time on a rival network reality show?

2. Is Parvati even contractually able to compete this season? Given her recent appearance on The Traitors, she could still be under contract with NBCUniversal. This is a fun thing to think about, but we don’t want to sit here and act like it’s even closed to locked-in or confirmed.

Parvati is not the only The Traitors alum rumored to be on this season, as we’ve also heard Phaedra Parks thrown out there here and there. That would be a fun way to build a rivalry storyline almost immediately, though we have the same questions about contractual obligations for the Real Housewives star as we do Parvati.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

