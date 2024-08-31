Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 7 Veto preview

Are you ready for the week 7 Power of Veto Competition to arrive on Big Brother 26? We honestly hope this one spices things up. Otherwise, you can argue that we are in the midst of what could be a pretty darn predictable week.

If you do need a reminder as to where things stand at the moment, here it is: Quinn is the Head of Household, and he already nominated Kimo, Rubina, and Angela for eviction. Angela seems to be the target at present, and it is an easy vote for everyone to make. The only reason to keep her around is that she could be easy to defeat later, but that may also be why Quinn wants her gone. Presumably, she could take a spot away from him and/or anyone else later on in the season.

So what sort of competition are we going to see play out later? Well, there are a few different possibilities as to what we could see, but we’re thinking tiny Veto for now.

Other notable happenings

Before the competition, Chelsie and Makensy seemed to make a final two deal of sorts, with Cam also going far. This gives Chelsie yet another option down the road and she has a lot of them. She is already planting seeds against Joseph, who she thinks is one of the few people who presents a threat to her at the moment. (Remember that she is one of the best players in the entire game, and we do think she could make Joseph into a replacement nominee — whether Quinn bites is a different story altogether.)

On paper, you can argue that this could actually be the first week without the Veto being used. The nominees are probably the ones who would use it!

