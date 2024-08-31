Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 7 Veto players

The week 7 Power of Veto Competition is happening this afternoon within the Big Brother 26 house — want to know more about it now?

Of course, there are a number of different things worth noting here, but the top thing to remember first and foremost is that Rubina, Angela, and Kimo are on the block and in the most danger. Head of Household Quinn has stated that he wants Angela out this week, but is everyone really going to take the shot at who is a pretty easy target who can go out at any time? Very few weeks this season have ever been that simple, and the Veto has been used throughout the season.

Now, here are the people taking art in the competition today: You’ve got of course the HoH and then the three nominees. Beyond that, you can throw in there Joseph and Leah, which does continue the jokes that Joseph seems to almost constantly compete in these. This may also be one of the first ones that he actually needs to win, given that he’s been pushed already by some as a possible replacement nominee. He is a dangerous player, though we know that Quinn could benefit from having another superfan around when it comes to lessening the target.

As for what the competition will be, there’s been a ton of tiny Veto speculation! No matter what it is, the backyard has been available to everyone — and that could certainly be a clue that they are heading down to the “basement.”

No matter what happens…

Can it spice up the house a little bit? We don’t want to just keep beating the same drum about Tucker but still — without him it’s less exciting, and a lot of players are just sitting around bashing him.

