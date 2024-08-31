Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Quinn’s ‘new’ target (day 46)

As we close out day 46 within the Big Brother 26 house, let’s get into something that is both surprising and not surprising at once. There is already some flip-flopping when it comes to what Quinn wants as Head of Household.

24 hours ago, it looked more like he was ready to get Rubina out of the game, but has since backtracked on that. Instead, the plan (as he told the cameras) is to get rid of Angela. His logic is simple: If she makes it to jury, there’s a good chance she gets dragged to the final two. He does not want her taking a way a spot from him if he also makes it far. You can add to this their long and incredibly-lengthy history, if you want. We also do tend to think that if Quinn really did have Rubina evicted this week, he’d turn T’kor and Kimo even more against him — and they aren’t happy already about Kimo and Rubina being on the block.

Basically, Quinn wants to get out of this week without making a lot of enemies, which means that there are going to be people who are upset if the Veto gets used.

As for some other noteworthy content from him, he is apparently well-aware of the fact that Leah is playing him at times, but he can’t help himself by wanting to keep her around. (Basically, it’s his own fault.) He also knows that long-term, Chelsie, Joseph, and T’kor are all threats to his game. His biggest flaw right now is that it’s hard to think of someone who he really wants to be at the end against. Is it Kimo? Cam? Makensy? Even with Makensy, she can make an argument that she’s fought every second to be where she is and that could be compelling.

Beyond Quinn’s rationale, the feeds remain quiet — and if Angela goes this week, we lose another iconic player for the second straight week.

Related – Get more Big Brother 26 nomination discussion now

What did you think about Quinn’s decision today in Big Brother 26?

Be sure to share below and once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







