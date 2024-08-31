Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 7 nominations

The week 7 nominations in Big Brother 26 took place this afternoon, and let’s just say that they offered up a lot of opportunities for drama.

After all, Tucker had told T’kor, Rubina, and Kimo to be wary of Quinn for weeks, but they also chose to ignore a lot of that — even though he’d already been in multiple alliances that did not include him. They should have expected even more that he’d flip on them to some extent after they, in turn, left him out of some of their plans. While T’kor seems to be reasonably safe and a part of Quinn’s long-term future, he has nominated Kimo and Rubina — while he’s claimed that the target is Angela, that is not really the case. The plan instead is to try and send Rubina out, where she could spend more time with Tucker sooner rather than later.

So what was the mood when the feeds returned? Well, not exactly eventful. If there was a reasonable justification for why Tucker was needed in this game, we were reminded of it watching T’kor cut up vegetables without much of a care in the world. There was no blowup and with that, nothing was anywhere near as exciting. (Ironically, these players are obsessed with talking about Tucker, completely unaware of just how popular he was on the outside world.)

Apparently, Quinn did tell the entire house that Angela was the target and for now, maybe some people are buying into that. However, we do wonder at what point T’kor and Kimo could start to feel otherwise here, especially since they’ve tried their best to hope that Quinn is still on their side.

There is a lot of speculation in the game that the tiny Veto is tomorrow; we’ll have to see if that happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 26 right now, including a few more updates from the feeds from earlier

What were you hoping to see in terms of Big Brother 26 nominations today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







