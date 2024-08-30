Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: End of the Visionaries? (day 46)

Welcome to day 46 within the Big Brother 26 house! If you thought that Tucker’s exit was going to lead to dry feeds, let’s just say this: Think again.

Ultimately, we believe that there is going to be a lot of chaos moving into this evening in particular, given that new Head of Household Quinn looks to be nominating Rubina, Angela, and Kimo for eviction. His plan right now is to target Rubina, given that he’s already betrayed her multiple times and assumes she’d never want to work with him moving forward. That might be true, but she’s also a player who may be a little malleable depending on situation. She’s close to T’kor and Kimo, and they could’ve convinced her out of making moves.

The fallout to these nominations is what may be the most extreme here, given that it marks the potential end of the Visionaries alliance that has been there for a while. T’kor has claimed she’s going to be really mad if these are the nominations, but she also has an opportunity to move potentially into a new group. Quinn is trying to form a new majority alliance with a good chunk of the people in the game — and with himself, Cam, and Chelsie as a core. Makensy is seemingly on board, but she worries that T’kor being in there means that she’d just go tell Kimo and Rubina in there.

Makensy is 100% safe this week and for the first time in a while, finds herself in a potentially solid alliance. Quinn’s biggest mistake now is just wanting to work with a lot of people who don’t have reasons long-term to be loyal to him. Maybe Makensy could be since she doesn’t have many other people, but Chelsie? She’ll get rid of him the moment it is convenient.

Also worth noting here is that last night, Joseph and Leah formed a final two named Chilldom, which could be effectively mostly in that they aren’t anyone’s #1 target for now and if they let threats target each other, they may be able to strike later.

