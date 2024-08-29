Big Brother 26: Was Tucker, Angela, or Makensy evicted, week 6?

Tonight’s Big Brother 26 live show was arguably the most-hyped one of the season, thanks mostly to the AI Arena. No matter who won, the potential was set for an eviction that could alter the rest of the season.

Let’s frame it in the following way: If Makensy or Angela won, you would have the epic blindside of Tucker from the game … but would it really be a blindside if he sees it coming? While he does not know every machination of the plan, he realizes that he could be voted out at just about any moment he is vulnerable. If Tucker wins, it means that Makensy goes and depending on what happens with the next HoH Competition, the whole plan to blindside him could get exposed and things could become very much messy. Either way, this could be a fun night!

Now that we’ve said all of this, we 100% think that production’s best-case scenario is that Makensy leaves tonight. No offense to her, but she’s just the least compelling of the three nominees. Both Tucker and Angela, regardless of what you think about them, are fantastic reality TV personalities who bring a lot to the show.

