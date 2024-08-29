Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: AI Arena preview (day 45)

We are just a few hours removed from the latest Big Brother 26 episode coming on the air, and it easily feels like the best AI Arena yet. After all, Tucker will most likely go if he does not win. Meanwhile, Makensy will 100% go versus Angela based on the current votes. Both have a huge incentive, and they have each won the competitions before.

First and foremost, we should note thanks to Julie Chen Moonves that we already have a good idea what the next Arena is going to be. If you head over to her official Instagram, you can see that this is going to be primarily a puzzle competition with a number / memorization component at the end. We know that Tucker “really likes puzzles,” and for all you conspiracy theorists, production clearly did not build this puzzle structure overnight. It’s been planned for a while! Do they want him to stay? Probably, and there’s always a chance they could start jury early and/or do a Battle Back.

Now, Cam basically did already let the cat out of the bag to Tucker that he probably does need to win to ensure his safety. He didn’t say for sure that he was going to be evicted, but Cam indicated that he hadn’t heard anything suggesting he’d be safe if he lost. Cam going against Chelsie, Quinn, Angela / Makensy, and Leah to keep Tucker may not be something he wants to do. However, we do think he wants another physical threat around to help him not stand out for a while. Otherwise, why say this?

Based on the importance of speed in a competition like this, Tucker and Makensy feel like the two favorites. It really just comes down to who can focus the most in the moment — Makensy did a good job coming from behind last week! This should be a really fun one to watch since no matter what happens tonight, it radically changes the game. If Tucker stays and wins HoH, for example, isn’t someone going to spill on the blindside plan.

Related – Read more on how the plan first came together

What do you think we are going to see with the AI Arena tonight in Big Brother?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back to score some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







