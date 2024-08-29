Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Blindside ahead? (day 45)

Today we could be seeing an epic one within the Big Brother 26 house, but of course it all stems on one particular thing: The AI Arena.

At this point, Tucker is more vulnerable than ever within this game, and it doesn’t help that he also continues to make himself the biggest target imaginable. He’s won a ton of competitions and last night, he publicly declared his love and adoration for Rubina in the game. He claims that he is more motivated than ever tonight to dominate and come back in the game — he’s the sort of guy who clearly needs to create scenarios in his mind where it’s “us against the world.” He’s certainly done that, and we don’t think he’s going to do something crazy like throw the competition just to see where people vote.

At this point, he is 100% cooked if he loses. Quinn has been a pretty awful player at times this season, but being paired up with arguably the best player in the house in Chelsie is doing wonders for him. The two realize that it’s time to cut their losses elsewhere and start again, and they can have a group now with the two of them plus Cam, Leah, and Makensy — at least for now. If Tucker loses, he goes no matter the configuration at this point. Kimo, Joseph, and Rubina only have so much weight, and there’s a real irony here in that if Angela wins the Arena tonight, she would be the deciding vote to get Tucker out. If she ties it up, T’kor could vote to keep him and send Makensy out of the game.

The biggest point of curiosity we have today is whether the news gets out before the eviction, but it feels unlikely. What’s the incentive? Everyone seems pretty aware that T’kor and Kimo have a pretty close bond with Tucker and Rubina. Maybe Joseph finds something out and that’s it.

