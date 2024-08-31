Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Is a major time jump ahead?

We know that there are always a lot of good questions to wonder ahead of a Grey’s Anatomy season, and that includes where it sets when it comes to present-day. Is a major time jump coming around the bend?

Well, if you are eager for an answer to this, let’s just put it in rather simple terms, shall we? The show is not necessarily picking up immediately after the season 20 finale, but it won’t be some sort of major leap forward, either. Everything is meant in a way to be continuous and if there is a big time jump down the line, who knows if it will be addressed on-screen?

For now, let’s just go ahead and share what showrunner Meg Marinis is saying about it as a part of a new interview with TVLine:

“I wouldn’t call it a time jump. I wouldn’t say it’s a direct pickup [of Season 20’s finale], either, but our timeline is more in keeping with where we left off at the end of last season.”

The biggest implication that we have from reading this is that the medical drama is not looking to just speed past any major events from the end of last season, and there will be time to get more into all of the extensively. The biggest one to us has to of course be the job status of a number of major characters. Just remember for a moment here that at the end of last season, there were several doctors who lost their jobs at the end of Catherine Fox. This is probably one of the reasons why the show doesn’t want to just speed past the aftermath of this via time jump; there is too much stuff that needs to be addressed!

