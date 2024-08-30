Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Natalie Morales returning

While you wait for more Grey’s Anatomy to air this fall, let’s just had down news on the returning guest-star front. After all, you are going to see Natalie Morales coming back for more!

According to a new report coming in right now from Variety, you are going to be seeing the actress come back for at least six episodes of the upcoming season as Dr. Monica Beltran, who you first saw in some capacity last season. The plan, at least for now, is that you will see her for the first time this season in episode 2.

So what will the story be for her? Speaking hypothetically to TVLine before her return was confirmed, showrunner Meg Marinis had the following to say:

“We love having Natalie in the fold … Monica brings something different out in each of our characters. So if and when she returns, [her flirtation with Amelia and hookup with Winston] will definitely need to be addressed.”

Given that Grey’s Anatomy loves nothing more than super-messy relationships, we cannot be altogether shocked that this is what we are seeing here. Given that Morales has a significant amount of credibility already as an actress, she does bring a lot of talent to the show — we also don’t know so much about Beltran that she is predictable in any way! Suffice it to say, it’s going to be really fun seeing what she does moving forward, in addition to what characters she ends up spending some time with all across the board.

As many of you know, Morales is far from the only returning character coming back this season. Jason George, for example, will be bringing Ben Warren back to the hospital full-time following his run over on Station 19. While we’d hardly say that she is “returning” (she was never fully gone), Ellen Pompeo will also be in a considerable chunk of episodes.

