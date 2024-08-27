Grey’s Anatomy season 21 promo: Meredith gets served

As you get prepared to see the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere on ABC next month, we hope you are ready for almost everything to hit the fan.

Where do we even start at the moment? Well, the #1 story from our vantage point is the near-constant tension at present around Catherine Fox, who has a done a fairly remarkable job of making almost every person under the sun angry at her. Take, for starters, a lot of the doctors that she decided to fire at the end of season 20. Or, the fact that in a new promo over at TV Insider, she is getting into it with Bailey!

At a certain point, Catherine is going to have to figure out how far she wants to take some of the frustrations that she has towards the members of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, let alone one Meredith Grey herself. Is she having her served over a lot of her research? We know that Catherine was pretty furious about Meredith continuing it at the end of last season and clearly, she is not letting a lot of this go.

If there is one thing that we are going to say about where things are entering the new season, it is simply this: Certain characters are going to be thinking ahead towards their future and taking chances. Meredith is obviously doing this, whereas Jo could be entering a whole new chapter in her own life. We also know that there are some people who could be leaving within the first part of the season, whether that be Levi or Masuda. How are they going to exit, and what will those departures mean for other people? These are among the hot questions right now.

