Only Murders in the Building season 4: What did Sazz know?

As we get prepared to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2 on Hulu next week, why not have a chat about Sazz Pataki?

At this point, we do think that it is pretty clear that Jane Lynch’s character will be the focal point every episode this season, and it is hard to imagine otherwise when she was the murder victim. That has been the trend for many years, and it is not changing now. The bigger question with Sazz is just how she got from point A to point B — what she wanted to warn Charles about, and the exact timeline that led to her eventual demise.

What exactly did Sazz know? She tried to write out some sort of message in blood, but it was cleaned up (perhaps haphazardly) shortly after her death. She tried to talk to Charles about something sensitive, but if she knew that someone was about to hill him, why wait on saying something? Also, why visit his apartment late at night on your own? Of course, it’s understandable if she did not expect to be killed there, but there was only a moderate sense of urgency on her part.

We clearly saw from Sazz’s desk in Los Angeles that she knew that something was going on before she ever headed to New York. She may have realized that Charles was in some sort of danger, but was it the sort of danger where his life was in danger? That may not have been the case.

Of course, all of this is even assuming that Charles was the target and not Sazz, but these are discussions we’ve been having for months! After all, it would be so easy to mistake her for the Brazzos actor at such a distance, especially in his place. As a matter of fact, it’s hard to imagine the killer even thought they were taking out Sazz.

What do you think that Sazz knew about Charles before her death on Only Murders in the Building?

