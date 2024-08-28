Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2: Two searches…

As you get prepared for Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2 on Hulu next week, it feels clear an investigation is afoot! With that being said, it is about a little bit more than a murderer this time around…

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram now, you can see what we would call an extended look at not just episode 2, but also much of the rest of the season. Charles, Mabel, and Oliver have just figured out that Sazz Pataki is dead and they have a lot to figure out there. Take, for starters, what the motive could be, and also how someone was able to haul their body over to the incinerator in the first place. Was this something that the killer always planned to do, and were they prepared to do it quietly?

Well, there is also another question that you have to wonder after watching this preview: Is the victim the mystery as much as the killer? Just as we’ve been saying ever since the end of season 3, there is a case to be made here that Charles was the intended target the whole time! It has long been a little strange that Sazz was the target given that 1) she died in Charles’ apartment and 2) given the time of night she was shot, it is easy to think that the shooter would have mistaken her for Steve Martin’s character. Their resemblance has been a running joke since season 1.

While we would not say that this preview offers up a ton of major clues regarding future suspects, one thing at least still feels clear: The trio has more on their plate than ever! There is still also the movie that is being made about them, and this preview is not exactly giving a lot away when it comes to what the story will be with that!

