Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2: The investigation

After what you saw this week on Hulu, we are certainly excited to dive more into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2. What lies ahead?

Well, we do think that almost everything in the game moving forward is going to change radically. After all, the trio has now learned the truth about Sazz’s death, which is not something that they were privy to right away. This is certainly a game-changer, and it comes at an awkward time as everything is heating up with the movie.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

Now, the big thing that you have to wonder here is how the murder came about. Was Sazz the target? Also, how did it happen — and the body get moved — in a way that was so quiet? Meanwhile, who is an actual suspect? This is a part of what makes the premiere so tricky. There were a lot of new characters introduced, but why would a lot of them want Sazz or Charles dead? Think about it like this — in the event that Charles in particular died (if he was the real target), it would make getting his life rights SO much harder. We’re just not altogether sure that this is something anyone who works on the film would want to do!

Below, you can see the full Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2 synopsis with other insight on what’s to come:

Mabel and Oliver begin investigating Arconia’s West Tower and get trapped inside an ominous game. Meanwhile, Charles is visited by two individuals from his complex past.

Who are these two people? Well, this could be what really makes the mystery that much more compelling. We need further suspects!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building season 4, including more thoughts on the future

What are you the most excited to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2 next week?

Have any big theories? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







