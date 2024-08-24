Only Murders in the Building season 4: EP on Hollywood setting

If there is one major change ahead on Only Murders in the Building season 4, it is coming in the form of the setting. After all, at least a small amount of the season will take place on the West Coast. The cast filmed out in California, and the murder victim is someone in Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) who absolutely had Hollywood connections.

So with a new setting comes, of course, more opportunities to innovate — and that is something that the show is still happy and eager to do when they can.

In speaking a little bit more about this subject to The Hollywood Reporter, here is at least some of what showrunner John Hoffman had to say:

“We have a victim this season that is a Hollywood stunt double, and marrying that with the success of this podcast our trio has done, it didn’t feel like too far a leap to think that Hollywood might be tapping at their door to make an adaptation … So all of that felt like a good reason to come to Hollywood for a moment, but take it right back to New York because we are a definite New York show, and it will always be that.”

So rest assured, the bulk of the season will still be based around the Arconia in New York, which makes the most sense given the fact that the building and its residents are a big part of what makes the series shine. Also, Sazz was killed in Charles’ apartment, which totally does raise the question as to whether or not he was the intended target.

