Only Murders in the Building season 4: New Richard Kind details

There are so many different things to be excited about entering Only Murders in the Building season 4, but the cast is front and center. It always is! Obviously you’ve got Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis are getting a lot of attention as the movie versions of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, but you’ve also got people like Melissa McCarthy and Richard Kind coming on board!

For the sake of this piece, let’s talk a little more about Kind in particular given that he’s such an iconic character actor and he makes everything he’s in that much better.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

So what sort of role is he going to play here? Well, in an extensive profile over at the New York Times, it is revealed that Kind’s character is a potential murder suspect, a guy named Vince Fish who Charles calls “Stink-Eye Joe.” We’ve seen him wear an eye patch in previews, and per showrunner John Hoffman he has an “antibiotic-resistant pink eye.”

In general, we do tend to think that the show wants you to be thinking that almost everyone is a suspect, and we certainly know that Kind can play sinister characters rather well — even recently on Evil, he ended up playing a corrupt judge. Could he easily be the killer here? Sure, but we’ve also come to know over time that looks can be deceiving, and we imagine that this could be the case here, as well. The only thing we hope for is that no matter who the killer is, we do tend to think it’s better if it is an enormous surprise.

Remember that come August 27, the Only Murders in the Building premiere will be here! We just hope you are ready…

Related – See a new Only Murders in the Building video right now courtesy of Eugene Levy

What are you most excited to see moving into Richard Kind’s role on Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







