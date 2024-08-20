Only Murders in the Building season 4: A Eugene Levy spotlight!

When it comes to setting the stage for an Only Murders in the Building season 4, the hits keep coming at Hulu! That brings us to where we are today, as there is a brand-new video focusing on none other than Eugene Levy.

On paper, the fact that the Schitt’s Creek alum has been cast to play Charles in the movie version of the podcast is brilliant. Both he and Steve Martin are comedy icons and there is probably a ton of shared respect there. Also, let’s remember that Levy also has a long professional history with Martin Short that goes back decades. While we’re sure that Levy is using at least some of himself for this satirical role, he could be sprinkling in a few different elements as well.

If you head over here, you can see what is a highlight reel of sorts for Eugene leading into the new season, and it is one that could make you immediately wonder if there is such a thing as having too much fun. What we do like about what Levy is doing here is playing into Charles’ own insecurities, suggesting that he is not funny. This could lead to Martin’s character doing a number of absolutely absurd things as he gets more and more in his head.

We honestly don’t even have any idea if the Only Murders in the Building movie within the show is going to happen. At a certain point, it does feel fairly likely that any attempts of making it are going to be derailed by the latest murder case. What happened to Sazz Pataki? That is something that we hope gets a focus soon enough given that for now, everyone involved is keeping some of their cards closest to the vest.

