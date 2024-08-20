Only Murders in the Building season 4: A Zach Galifianakis spotlight

With the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere just a matter of one week away, the promo for the show is clearly hyping up.

What does that mean for this go-around? Well, let’s just say we are seeing more and more videos around some of the supporting players — and this time around, that includes Zach Galifianakis.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video that gives you a highlight reel of sorts for what is coming up for The Hangover star on the season. Some of these clips we’ve seen before, but a few others are rather interesting. Take Detective Williams having a pretty hilarious reaction to Oliver sharing the new about Zach’s casting. Also, he has the ideas to make Oliver into some successful and formidable guy in the movie based on the Only Murders in the Building podcast — basically, the total opposite of Martin Short’s character.

In the end, one of the most exciting things entering the new season is how much this movie could end up conflicting with the murder case involving Sazz Pataki — after all, the show is really taking a backseat approach to solving that in some of the promotion. That is most likely intentional, as they want to keep a lot of elements under wraps for as long as possible.

Now, remember that there are some other big-name stars coming on board this season as well, whether it be Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria. There is so much to be excited about here!

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 over at Hulu?

