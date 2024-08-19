Only Murders in the Building season 5: Steve Martin looks ahead

With the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiering on Hulu in one week’s time, why not look ahead? There has been nothing during the promotional tour to suggest that we are entering the final season and yet, the future still hangs in the balance.

We do understand the fears with this show potentially ending soon — Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are all big names, and at some point, you could argue that they would want to do some other things. Also, Martin (who recently turned 79) said not too long ago that once the show is over, he will not be actively pursuing a number of other projects.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, though, the actor and series co-creator certainly did not indicate he is ready to say goodbye. When asked if he takes the show a season at the time, he had the following message to share:

Well, yes. Because we’re not even picked up yet for another season, at least that I know of. [Laughs] But they always tease a next season in the last episode, which is a leap of faith. The show has made everyone involved with it very, very happy. And we got to shoot in L.A. this year, at Paramount, which was fun.

If we had to wager here, a part of what makes Only Murders in the Building so invigorating is that all three stars are involved behind the scenes as executive producers, the work only lasts a percentage of the year, and they all have a great relationship. There is no real reason to think that they would want to walk away, though of course we don’t imagine this being one of those comedies that goes on for a dozen years. It will end one day but for now, let’s just enjoy the show while we have it.

