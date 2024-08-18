Only Murders in the Building season 4 video: Mabel, or Maybelle?

Leading up to the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 4 over at Hulu next week, we have yet another sneak preview. What does this one tell us? Well, first and foremost, that we are in for a really good time.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that really accentuates further the appearances of Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria as the movie versions of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. The show has really been pushing these hard and because of this, we do think they are going to be a huge part of a lot of the season. Of course, none of this really serves to answer the question as to whether or not these three actors are going to be involved in the central mystery here of who killed Sazz Pataki.

What makes this preview notable? Well, it’s really tied to Longoria trying to reinvent Mabel as Maybelle, some other character in her mind.

In one way, it would be understandable if you were to be concerned over the lack of Sazz in some of the previews, given that you don’t want the mystery to be on the back-burner. However, at the same time there is a chance that they could link up in some surprising ways. Or, you can argue that Hulu is just marketing the season in this way to convince new fans to watch, as they may be pretty well-aware that a lot of people are going to check out the new season for the mystery already.

Remember now that Only Murders in the Building is coming back a week from Tuesday on Hulu. With the way in which new previews are rolling out, we tend to think that more are coming.

