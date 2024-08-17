Only Murders in the Building season 4 video: Between two ferns…

This morning Hulu unveiled another new sneak peek from the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere coming a week from Tuesday. What stands out the most from it? Well, let’s just say that this is another great opportunity to laugh, and also see more of how the show is planning to play out the roles of Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis.

If you have not heard, these three actors are basically playing themselves, who have been cast in a movie version of the hit podcast. They all are about to meet the trio for the first time, and the results are both hilarious and awkward at once.

Over at the link here, you can see a preview where Molly Shannon’s character (who is working to produce the movie) works to introduce the real trio to the pretend one. Some of this feels fairly standard, at least until Oliver has no idea who Zach Galifianakis is. At first, The Hangover star tries to defuse the awkwardness by claiming that he’s Jack Black. When Oliver still doesn’t remember, Zach accuses him of trying to “Between Two Ferns” him. This is a reference to the actor’s famous web series. By the end of the scene, it feels like Galifianakis is ready to walk away from the role altogether.

Of the new trio, it makes sense for Zach to get this sort of material given his ability to play self-deprecating humor rather well. While we can’t speak to how involved these actors will be through the main mystery of Only Murders in the Building season 4, this is not just some quick cameo. They are all going to have some sort of important role to play in everything that is ahead. Could one of them have a history with Sazz Pataki? Time will tell.

