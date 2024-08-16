Only Murders in the Building season 4 video: Charles gets big news

If you have seen the various promotional material out there already for Only Murders in the Building season 4, one thing is clear: Hollywood will be a central part of the upcoming story! Charles, Mabel, and Oliver may end up being the subjects of a new feature film, and their on-screen counterparts are going to be played by Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis. As you imagine, not everything is going to go according to plan, and that is a part of the fun here.

So how do the trio head out to Los Angeles in the first place? This is at least a part of the new sneak preview we have a chance to share right now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see Charles and Oliver super-eager to head out to the West Coast, presumably to get more information on the movie. Who is a little less excited to make the journey? Mabel, who has never quite cared about the fame aspect of things. Instead, she is more eager to just figure out what she wants out of her life. She’s gone through the “Bloody Mabel” phase, but that doesn’t mean she’s done solving cases.

The real elephant in the room of this preview is Sazz Pataki — or rather, the lack of a mention regarding the character. When are the trio going to learn that she’s gone? It is odd that in a lot of the info that is out there for Only Murders in the Building season 4, the characters may not know that she is dead when they are out in Los Angeles — despite the fact that Sazz was killed in Charles’ apartment. How is he not going to realize this?

Related – Go ahead and get some other updates now on Only Murders in the Building season 4 right now, including the full trailer

What are you most excited for entering Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







